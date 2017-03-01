Regional Hospital, Police a " March 1

Kimberly Bradley, 57, Columbus, warrant for failure to appear on original charge of possession of syringe, 1:30 p.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $2,605 bond. Abigail Jackson, 31, Lexington, warrant for probation violation on original charge of theft, 1:30 p.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $1,055 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.