Regional Hospital, Police a " March 12

Jerrilee Romero, 31, Seymour, writ of body, 12:07 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $5,000 bond. Tanner Cornett, 21, Columbus, possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, 4:25 a.m., by the Jennings County Sheriff's Department, $3,155 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.