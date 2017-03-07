Redistricting bill no more, but criticism continues
The Indiana House committee chairman who killed a proposal for an independent redistricting commission Feb. 15 is still fielding criticism for that move. This time, State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, was questioned during a Third House session by Bob Pitman, his Democratic opponent from Columbus in last year's general election for the District 59 seat.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|24
|Opinions (Aug '16)
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|2
|Nigerian guy selling heroin who is he?? (Jan '16)
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|4
|Very Curious (Mar '16)
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|8
|The girl at walmart
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|2
|Picasso Paintings
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|2
|heroin problem
|13 hr
|Donald Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC