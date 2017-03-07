Redistricting bill no more, but criti...

Redistricting bill no more, but criticism continues

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The Indiana House committee chairman who killed a proposal for an independent redistricting commission Feb. 15 is still fielding criticism for that move. This time, State Rep. Milo Smith, R-Columbus, was questioned during a Third House session by Bob Pitman, his Democratic opponent from Columbus in last year's general election for the District 59 seat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) 13 hr Donald Trump 24
Opinions (Aug '16) 13 hr Donald Trump 2
Nigerian guy selling heroin who is he?? (Jan '16) 13 hr Donald Trump 4
Very Curious (Mar '16) 13 hr Donald Trump 8
The girl at walmart 13 hr Donald Trump 2
Picasso Paintings 13 hr Donald Trump 2
heroin problem 13 hr Donald Trump 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,373 • Total comments across all topics: 279,393,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC