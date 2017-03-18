Quick takes a " March 18
We commend Columbus Regional Hospital and IU Health for the donation of 10 automated external defibrillators for use in the community. An AED is portable and sends an electric shock through the chest to the heart to restore a normal heart rhythm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Fri
|Gena
|2
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Fri
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC