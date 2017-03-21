Program Wednesday explores opioid crisis
A free program, "Examining the Opioid Crisis in Indiana," will explore why Indiana and America are in the midst of an opioid crisis. The 6:30 p.m. Wednesday session also will look into how the crisis is affecting increases in HIV and hepatitis C infections.
