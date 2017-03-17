Printing owner in bankruptcy; aviation commission interested in building
The owner of the now-closed, 115-year-old Pentzer Printing Inc. in Columbus is going through Chapter 7 bankruptcy. Columbus resident John E. Settle, who purchased 50 percent of the family business in 2012 and the remainder in 2013, closed the establishment at 4505 Kelly St. on Jan. 6. He filed bankruptcy Jan. 10, according to records from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Indiana.
