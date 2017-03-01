Preliminary February Class 8 orders strong; backlogs over 100K for first time since June 2016
Preliminary Class 8 net orders for February rose 28 percent from the same period last year to 22,900 units, analysts at FTR Intel reported today, adding that the total represented a 5 percent increase from January 2017. The steady order trend has now pushed backlogs to over 100,000 units for the first time since June 2016, FTR stated.
