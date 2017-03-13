Police, Fire a " March 13
Joshua Paul Brooks, 35, 677 Grassy Bend Drive, Greenwood; arrested on a charge of probation revocation; released on $250 bond. Ann Margaret Cope, 52, 1498 Cottonwood Court, Apt.
