Police do not suspect foul play in Wattsa death
Columbus Police Department detectives said they are not suspecting foul play in the death of a 33-year-old Indianapolis woman who disappeared from her car in the 2300 block of Riverside Drive. An autopsy is scheduled Monday at an undisclosed location for Columbus native Jacqueline Watts, whose body was found on a sandbar in the Flat Rock River at about 8:30 a.m. Saturday during a ground search.
