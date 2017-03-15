Police dismantle meth distribution operation in Elizabethtown

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested two people and confiscated a large amount of paraphernalia, drugs and drug-dealing equipment Tuesday from a home in the 100 block of 11th Street in Elizabethtown, police said. Stephanie Cecil, 28, 107 11th St., was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

