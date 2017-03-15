Police dismantle meth distribution operation in Elizabethtown
The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team arrested two people and confiscated a large amount of paraphernalia, drugs and drug-dealing equipment Tuesday from a home in the 100 block of 11th Street in Elizabethtown, police said. Stephanie Cecil, 28, 107 11th St., was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|14 hr
|Anti-everything
|5
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC