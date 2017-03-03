Police detain North student for striking another student, threatening ...
Columbus police detained a 17-year-old female student at Columbus North High School after she was accused of striking another student several times, and then fleeing the classroom. In a release sent out to parents, Larry Perkinson, Bartholomew Consolidated School Corp. employee and student assistance director, said the incident happened around noon today at the school.
