Police: Columbus man admits to hitting couple with vehicle
COLUMBUS, Ind. - Prosecutors say a Columbus man has admitted to hitting a couple that was out for a walk with his minivan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|who cares
|4 hr
|Laws
|2
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|9 hr
|Fed up with Indiana
|19
|Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni...
|18 hr
|Anti-everything
|4
|Burton ridge (Feb '13)
|Mar 26
|Burton McGee Stre...
|2
|Donald Burton family
|Mar 21
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Mar 21
|McGee
|4
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC