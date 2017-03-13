Police arrest naked man in southbound...

Police arrest naked man in southbound lanes of U.S. 31

Read more: The Republic

Columbus police arrested a local man who was found walking naked yelling gibberish in the southbound lanes of U.S. 31. Sterling A. Wessel, 26, Columbus, was arrested on charges of residential entry, public nudity, disorderly conduct and resisting law enforcement after the incident was reported to police at 4:18 p.m. Friday, said Lt. Matt Harris, Columbus Police Department spokesman.

Columbus, IN

