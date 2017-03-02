Photographer asks city to reconsider blocking view from parking garage
A local photographer who uses the top floor of the Second Street parking garage as a photo staging area is asking the city to reconsider plans to block off access. James Behmke, Columbus, said he and amateur photographers and stargazers use the garage roof to watch supermoons and other astrological shows - taking cameras and telescopes to get a closer view.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
