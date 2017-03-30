Pence breaks tie on Planned Parenthoo...

Pence breaks tie on Planned Parenthood vote in U.S. Senate

11 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Senate Republicans needed Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie on legislation to reverse an Obama-era rule protecting funds for Planned Parenthood and other family planning providers. The GOP on Thursday was forced to keep a procedural vote open for just over an hour after two Republicans senators, Alaska's Lisa Murkowski and Maine's Susan Collins, voted against moving ahead on the measure.

Columbus, IN

