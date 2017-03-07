Paul Bowles

Paul Bowles

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

He was preceded in death by both his parents, Glen Bowles and Bea Simpson, both of Columbus; and one brother, Robert W. Bowles, of Centerburg, Ohio. Paul leaves behind his wife, Denise Bowles; his sister, Loretta Coomer; brothers, Roger Bowles of Columbus and Dennis Robinson of Taylorsville; as well as four nieces and three nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) 11 hr Donald Trump 24
Opinions (Aug '16) 11 hr Donald Trump 2
Nigerian guy selling heroin who is he?? (Jan '16) 11 hr Donald Trump 4
Very Curious (Mar '16) 11 hr Donald Trump 8
The girl at walmart 11 hr Donald Trump 2
Picasso Paintings 11 hr Donald Trump 2
heroin problem 11 hr Donald Trump 4
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,668 • Total comments across all topics: 279,391,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC