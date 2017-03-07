Paul Bowles
He was preceded in death by both his parents, Glen Bowles and Bea Simpson, both of Columbus; and one brother, Robert W. Bowles, of Centerburg, Ohio. Paul leaves behind his wife, Denise Bowles; his sister, Loretta Coomer; brothers, Roger Bowles of Columbus and Dennis Robinson of Taylorsville; as well as four nieces and three nephews.
