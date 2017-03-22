Parking garage security cameras OK'd
The Columbus Redevelopment Commission has approved spending slightly more than $10,000 for four cameras to be placed on the Second Street garage rooftop. The commission approved a bid Monday evening for $10,319 from Staublin Technology Service Inc., of Columbus, for four high-resolution cameras.
