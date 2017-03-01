No foul play is suspected in Indiana woman's death

No foul play is suspected after a married woman is found dead 'with her car still running nearby' in Indiana woods just 120 miles from where two teenage girls were murdered After finding Jacqueline Watt's body on a sandbar by Flatrock River, police feared that her death may be linked to the murder of two teenage girls 120 miles away in Delphi Indiana. Police are not classifying the death as a homicide, and the cause of death will be determined when they receive full autopsy results, reported Indy Star.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.