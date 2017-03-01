No foul play is suspected in Indiana woman's death
No foul play is suspected after a married woman is found dead 'with her car still running nearby' in Indiana woods just 120 miles from where two teenage girls were murdered After finding Jacqueline Watt's body on a sandbar by Flatrock River, police feared that her death may be linked to the murder of two teenage girls 120 miles away in Delphi Indiana. Police are not classifying the death as a homicide, and the cause of death will be determined when they receive full autopsy results, reported Indy Star.
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
