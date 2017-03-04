Newcomers club to celebrate women's day
The Newcomers Columbus Club is inviting the community to a "Walk on the Bridge" at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. Club members will gather at the Third Street Bridge in Columbus to cross it as part of a celebration for International Women's Day.
