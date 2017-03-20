New York residents arrested on felony...

New York residents arrested on felony fraud charges

Columbus police arrested three men from New York who are accused of using fraudulent credit cards to purchase cigarettes at several local gas stations during the weekend. Police were sent to the Village Pantry, 3184 Washington St., about the three attempting to purchase multiple cartons of cigarettes, said Lt.

