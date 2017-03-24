New Columbus Ricker's convenience store first to legally sell cold beer
A convenience store that recently opened in Columbus is one of the first in Indiana to legally sell cold beer and hard liquor. But if two powerful state lawmakers get their way, the new Ricker's at 25th and North Cherry streets won't be able to sell those items much longer.
