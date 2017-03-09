Native American rights topic of meeting

The Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission is inviting all Columbus area Native Americans to a town hall meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Summerville Room at the Columbus Learning Center, 4555 Central Ave. Kaitlyn Evener is an editorial assistant for The Republic.

