Native American rights topic of meeting
The Indiana Native American Indian Affairs Commission is inviting all Columbus area Native Americans to a town hall meeting from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the Summerville Room at the Columbus Learning Center, 4555 Central Ave. Kaitlyn Evener is an editorial assistant for The Republic.
