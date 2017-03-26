Moving the needle on opiate addiction
Columbus is preparing to work with one of the leading treatment centers in the country to find a local solution to a widespread opioid-addiction epidemic. A new coalition to address the opioid-addiction crisis through Healthy Communities, an initiative based at Columbus Regional Health, is considering seeking guidance and resources from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation near Minneapolis.
