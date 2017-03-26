Moving the needle on opiate addiction

Moving the needle on opiate addiction

23 hrs ago

Columbus is preparing to work with one of the leading treatment centers in the country to find a local solution to a widespread opioid-addiction epidemic. A new coalition to address the opioid-addiction crisis through Healthy Communities, an initiative based at Columbus Regional Health, is considering seeking guidance and resources from the Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation near Minneapolis.

Columbus, IN

