Morning commute: Stormy and wet; power outages in Hope; schools on...
Columbus firefighters are responding to a house struck by lightning on Sunset Drive, and a bus shelter near Ivy Tech has been damaged by the storm, according to reports. Bartholomew County REMC has lost power to the Hope substation affecting 300 members.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|4 hr
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Tue
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC