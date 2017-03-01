Monday autopsy may give insight into Indianapolis woman found in Columbus
Investigators hope to learn more about the death of an Indianapolis woman found in Columbus after an autopsy is performed Monday. Police discovered the body of 33-year-old Jacqueline Watts on a sandbar in the Flatrock River early Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Mar 1
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC