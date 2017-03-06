Meetings continue between railroad, a...

Meetings continue between railroad, area officials

13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Louisville & Indiana Railroad representatives have been meeting with mayors, county commissioners and other government officials in cities along its rail line tracks since the 2015 proposal was made to upgrade to high-speed rail. Railroad president John Goldman said the most recent of periodic updates have included railroad representatives meeting with government officials representing cities north of Seymour about work to upgrade the railroad's tracks north to Indianapolis.

