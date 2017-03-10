Master's program in architecture appr...

Master's program in architecture approved for IU Center for Art + Design Columbus

Read more: The Republic

The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has unanimously approved Indiana University's proposed master's program for architecture, which involves the classes being taught at the IU Center for Art + Design Columbus. The program is expected to start in the fall of 2018 with about 20 graduate students, and as many as 40 enrolled in subsequent years, said Lauren Robel, IU provost and executive vice president.

