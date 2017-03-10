Master's program in architecture approved for IU Center for Art + Design Columbus
The Indiana Commission for Higher Education has unanimously approved Indiana University's proposed master's program for architecture, which involves the classes being taught at the IU Center for Art + Design Columbus. The program is expected to start in the fall of 2018 with about 20 graduate students, and as many as 40 enrolled in subsequent years, said Lauren Robel, IU provost and executive vice president.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|15 hr
|Anti-everything
|1
|Cheating Spouse
|21 hr
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|24
|Opinions (Aug '16)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|2
|Nigerian guy selling heroin who is he?? (Jan '16)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|4
|Very Curious (Mar '16)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|8
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC