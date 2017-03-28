Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run; Couple walking in buffered bike lane when struck
A local driver faces four felony charges after being accused of striking a married couple from Columbus, killing the husband and critically injuring the wife, while they were walking along Taylor Road, then driving away from the scene. Michael B. Demaio, 36, 2013 Chandler Lane, is being held without bond in the Bartholomew County Jail, jail officials said.
