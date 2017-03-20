Man arrested after threatening gas station customers with chain saw
Columbus police arrested a local man who was accused of threatening customers with a chainsaw in the parking lot of a gas station. Ian A. Walker, 32, Columbus, was arrested on charges of felony intimidation with a deadly weapon and misdemeanor disorderly conduct at 8:40 p.m. Friday, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|10 hr
|The truth will be...
|5
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sun
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC