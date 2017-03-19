Looking west for growth
A local developer is creating an office park on Columbus' west side to take advantage of anticipated growth near Interstate 65 in the coming years. More growth is expected west of Interstate 65 over the next 25 years than in any other direction of the city, Breeden Inc. President Mark Pratt said.
