Local powerlifting competitors set st...

Local powerlifting competitors set state, national records at meet

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Luis Arreola was in the midst of bench-pressing his weight class' national record of 413 pounds when he heard a loud pop in his chest, tearing his pectoral. Arreola said he felt empty afterward, but the 23-year-old Columbus resident did not stay out of the gym for long.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bondo rust repair help wanted 20 hr Anti-everything 3
Find my long lost family on my father side Thu nnono 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter Thu Anti-everything 21
who cares Thu Anti-everything 3
News Chilly reception: Lawmakers upset about conveni... Mar 29 Anti-everything 4
Burton ridge (Feb '13) Mar 26 Burton McGee Stre... 2
Donald Burton family Mar 21 Gena 1
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Iran
  4. Oakland
  5. Hong Kong
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,967,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC