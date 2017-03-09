Local Police, Fire a " March 9
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Matthew S. Childers, 38, Whiteland, domestic battery in presence of minor or with previous conviction, 8:02 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.
