Local Police, Fire a " March 30

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Elijah J. Phillips, 19, P.O. Box 94, Elizabethtown, leaving the scene of an accident with damage to vehicle and possession of paraphernalia, 4:23 p.m., by the Bartholomew County Sheriff's Department, released on $2,500 bond.
