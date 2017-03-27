Local Police, Fire a " March 27
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Carl G. Moore, 45, 2622 Poplar Drive, Columbus, Bartholomew County warrant, 7:59 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $25,000 bond.
