Local Police, Fire a " March 22
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Antonio M. Nolan, 40, 2621 McKinley Ave., Columbus, domestic battery in presence of minor or with previous conviction, 4:56 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held in lieu of $7,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Burton family
|21 hr
|Gena
|1
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|Tue
|McGee
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|Tue
|Anti-everything
|7
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Mar 19
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC