Local Police, Fire a " March 21

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, county and state police, fire and hospital agencies. James A. Sandefur, 53, 2737 Maize Drive, Columbus, dealing in methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, Bartholomew County warrant and possession of paraphernalia, 3:10 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held with no bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.