Local Police, Fire a " March 16
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Traci L. Shrum, 47, 719 Werner Ave., Columbus, possession of paraphernalia, 3:36 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $2,500 bond.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Wed
|Anti-everything
|5
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
|Cheating Spouse
|Mar 10
|nnono
|9
|Marriage license
|Mar 8
|Anti-everything
|4
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Mar 7
|Donald Trump
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC