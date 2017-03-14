Local Police, Fire a " March 14

Local Police, Fire a " March 14

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. Sterling A. Wessel, 26, 15200 S. County Road 50W, Columbus, public nudity, disorderly conduct, residential entry and resisting law enforcement, 8:41 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, released on $7,500 bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
islam-THE TRUTH 1 hr USA USA USA 4
Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan Mon Curt 1
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Sat Fartbutt McGee 2
The girl at walmart Sat FUtoo 3
Cheating Spouse Mar 10 nnono 9
Marriage license Mar 8 Anti-everything 4
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Mar 7 Donald Trump 24
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,394

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC