Local Police, Fire a " March 12

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. James E. Bowling, 41, 4662 Breckenridge Drive, Columbus, battery with a deadly weapon and with previous conviction, resisting law enforcement, interfering with report of crime, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation and Bartholomew County warrant, 5:41 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held with no bond.
