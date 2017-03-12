Local Police, Fire a " March 12

Local Police, Fire a " March 12

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following information was summarized from the records of city, council and state police, fire and hospital agencies. James E. Bowling, 41, 4662 Breckenridge Drive, Columbus, battery with a deadly weapon and with previous conviction, resisting law enforcement, interfering with report of crime, criminal confinement with a deadly weapon, intimidation and Bartholomew County warrant, 5:41 p.m., by the Columbus Police Department, held with no bond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? 20 hr Fartbutt McGee 2
The girl at walmart 20 hr FUtoo 3
islam-THE TRUTH Sat Donald Trump 2
Cheating Spouse Fri nnono 9
Marriage license Mar 8 Anti-everything 4
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Mar 7 Donald Trump 24
Opinions (Aug '16) Mar 7 Donald Trump 2
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,793 • Total comments across all topics: 279,500,892

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC