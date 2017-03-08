Local man accused of holding knife to woman's head
Columbus police arrested a local man after he was accused of holding a knife to a woman's head during an argument. James E. Bowling, 41, Columbus, was arrested on preliminary charges of battery, criminal confinement, intimidation with a deadly weapon, interfering with the reporting of a crime and resisting law enforcement, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cheating Spouse
|8 hr
|Anti-everything
|4
|Marriage license
|14 hr
|Anti-everything
|4
|Most useless things that you own (Sep '09)
|Tue
|Donald Trump
|24
|Opinions (Aug '16)
|Tue
|Donald Trump
|2
|Nigerian guy selling heroin who is he?? (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Donald Trump
|4
|Very Curious (Mar '16)
|Tue
|Donald Trump
|8
|The girl at walmart
|Tue
|Donald Trump
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC