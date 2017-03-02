Local butcher hopes to win national competition
A Columbus butcher hopes to slice his way through a field of more than 100 competitors vying to become Texas Roadhouse's meat cutter of the year. Jose Luis Alamo, who works at Columbus' Texas Roadhouse, will join 112 meat cutters from around the country during the National Meat-Cutting Challenge at the Ice Factory skating rink in Kissimmee, Florida.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|2,000 nurses to be hired.
|Wed
|Patrick
|1
|Pence greets supporters at home town burger res... (Aug '16)
|Feb 28
|2brosewilder
|3
|Local Police, Fire a " February 9
|Feb 24
|JIM BOB
|1
|Daniel McDonald
|Feb 23
|interesting
|2
|Cummins Corp Employs 15% Refugees
|Feb 23
|Anti-everything
|9
|Spay and neuter!
|Feb 23
|nnono
|2
|muslim population
|Feb 22
|Proctor
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC