Local butcher hopes to win national competition

15 hrs ago

A Columbus butcher hopes to slice his way through a field of more than 100 competitors vying to become Texas Roadhouse's meat cutter of the year. Jose Luis Alamo, who works at Columbus' Texas Roadhouse, will join 112 meat cutters from around the country during the National Meat-Cutting Challenge at the Ice Factory skating rink in Kissimmee, Florida.

