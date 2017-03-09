Lindal Group finalizes plan for $20 million expansion in Columbus
Lindal Group has finalized its plan to expand in the U.S. market by building a $20 million manufacturing facility in Columbus. The company, a worldwide leader in aerosol packaging, has been considering the move to a single manufacturing building since 2015, when the company with global roots announced it might try to put its three current facilities in Columbus under one roof.
