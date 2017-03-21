Lawmakers target ways to fix state ro...

Lawmakers target ways to fix state roads; gas tax part of bigger strategy

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

Conversations are occurring among Indiana legislators about reducing a proposed state gasoline tax to fund infrastructure, Bartholomew County residents learned in Monday's Third House legislative session. The original proposal for a 10-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax increase was made after the Indiana Department of Transportation announced last year it needed an additional $1.2 billion for road and bridge repairs, as well as related infrastructure.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Danielle ftanco (Sep '16) 2 hr McGee 4
Help reunite a father and his daughter 10 hr Anti-everything 7
Find my long lost family on my father side Sun Gena 3
islam-THE TRUTH Mar 17 Anti-everything 7
Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan Mar 13 Curt 1
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Mar 11 Fartbutt McGee 2
The girl at walmart (Sep '16) Mar 11 FUtoo 3
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,878

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC