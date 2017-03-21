Lawmakers target ways to fix state roads; gas tax part of bigger strategy
Conversations are occurring among Indiana legislators about reducing a proposed state gasoline tax to fund infrastructure, Bartholomew County residents learned in Monday's Third House legislative session. The original proposal for a 10-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax increase was made after the Indiana Department of Transportation announced last year it needed an additional $1.2 billion for road and bridge repairs, as well as related infrastructure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.
Add your comments below
Columbus Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Danielle ftanco (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|McGee
|4
|Help reunite a father and his daughter
|10 hr
|Anti-everything
|7
|Find my long lost family on my father side
|Sun
|Gena
|3
|islam-THE TRUTH
|Mar 17
|Anti-everything
|7
|Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan
|Mar 13
|Curt
|1
|Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto?
|Mar 11
|Fartbutt McGee
|2
|The girl at walmart (Sep '16)
|Mar 11
|FUtoo
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbus Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC