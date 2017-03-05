Larry McIntire

Larry Ellice McIntire, 78, of North Vernon, died at 12:40 p.m. on Friday, March 3, 2017, at his residence. He is survived by his wife, Ada McIntire of North Vernon; son, Larry A. McIntire of New Washington; daughter, Kerri Shawn Buckhout of Clarkston, Georgia; brothers, Steven McIntire of North Vernon and Stanley McIntire of Biloxi, Mississippi; sister, Claudine Staublin of Columbus; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

