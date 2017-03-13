Large-scale drug dealers get 10-year sentences
The last of four foreign-born Columbus residents involved in a large-scale cocaine and methamphetamine operation have been sentenced. Both Albin E. Asencio, 30, and Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 24, received 10-year sentences with the Indiana Department of Correction from Bartholomew Superior Court 1 Judge Jim Worton.
