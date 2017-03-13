Large-scale drug dealers get 10-year ...

Large-scale drug dealers get 10-year sentences

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Republic

The last of four foreign-born Columbus residents involved in a large-scale cocaine and methamphetamine operation have been sentenced. Both Albin E. Asencio, 30, and Erlin Lucero-Asencio, 24, received 10-year sentences with the Indiana Department of Correction from Bartholomew Superior Court 1 Judge Jim Worton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbus Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
islam-THE TRUTH Mon Anti-everything 3
Marci Sons DelaCruz Morgan Mon Curt 1
Leslie and Larissa Poe... What are they upto? Sat Fartbutt McGee 2
The girl at walmart Sat FUtoo 3
Cheating Spouse Mar 10 nnono 9
Marriage license Mar 8 Anti-everything 4
Most useless things that you own (Sep '09) Mar 7 Donald Trump 24
See all Columbus Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbus Forum Now

Columbus Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbus Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Columbus, IN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,464 • Total comments across all topics: 279,540,310

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC