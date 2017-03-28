IUPUC, Ivy Tech set for career fair
IUPUC and Ivy Tech Community College Columbus will host a joint Career and Internship Fair from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 5. The event is open to the public, students and alumni. Employers will be seeking job candidates for full-time, part-time and internship positions.
