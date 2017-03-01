INDOT Plans To Replace Bridge And Small Structure On U.S. 50
The Indiana Department of Transportation met Tuesday with its contractor at Seymour District offices to go over plans for a $3.4 million bridge and small structure replacement project on U.S. Highway 50 in western Jackson County. Force Construction of Columbus is charged with removing and replacing the single span 90-foot bulb-T beam concrete bridge over Clear Spring Creek, located 3.35 miles west of State Road 335 in Owen Township.
