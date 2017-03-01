INDOT Plans To Replace Bridge And Sma...

INDOT Plans To Replace Bridge And Small Structure On U.S. 50

The Indiana Department of Transportation met Tuesday with its contractor at Seymour District offices to go over plans for a $3.4 million bridge and small structure replacement project on U.S. Highway 50 in western Jackson County. Force Construction of Columbus is charged with removing and replacing the single span 90-foot bulb-T beam concrete bridge over Clear Spring Creek, located 3.35 miles west of State Road 335 in Owen Township.

