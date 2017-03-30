'In Conversation' exhibit opening at IU center

An opening reception and panel discussion for the new exhibit, "In Conversation," will be conducted from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday at IU Center for Art + Design, 310 Jackson St. in downtown Columbus. The group exhibition is inspired by New York City art critic and art historian Stephanie Buhmann's series of interviews with female artists conducted between January 2013 and December 2015.

