Immigration speculation has some international workers on edge

A local engineering company's immigration attorney worked to provide reassurance to members of the Columbus international community who have been anxious about future U.S. policy affecting foreign workers. Before introducing LHP Engineering Solutions' in-house attorney to the group of about 50 at The Commons on Thursday, LHP owner Ryan Hou explained he had been where they are now - 32 years ago, when he was in the United States on a work visa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Republic.