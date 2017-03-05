IHOP raises money for Riley

IHOP restaurant in Columbus will give diners a free short stack of pancakes on Tuesday, National Pancake Day, while collecting donations for Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis. The benefit is from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. at the restaurant at 54 Johnson Blvd. General manager Todd Goodin said his nephew was born two months premature and spent some time at Riley, and that the hospital has always had a special place in his heart.

